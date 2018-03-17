Hit-And-Run Suspect Flees Scene In Southwest OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was hit in the parking lot of a metro hotel.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1:00 a.m. Saturday near Southwest 15th Street and Meridian Avenue. According to police, a fight at or near the motel spread out to the parking lot. Police state one person involved in the fight was hit by a car.

The victim was driven to a gas station near Meridian Avenue and W I-40 Service Road before witnesses called 911. The victim was transported to the hosptial in an unknown condition.

Police report the suspect is still at large.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

