How To Get Around Downtown OKC During St. Patrick's Day - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

How To Get Around Downtown OKC During St. Patrick's Day

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. 

EMBARK Spokesman, Michael Scroggins encourages those who attend the festivities in Downtown, Midtown, and Bricktown to give themselves plenty of time to get there. 

Streetcar construction still has many streets in the area torn up.

Scorggins says the city has five parking garages and one surface parking lot people can use to park. 

“You always want to plan ahead and give yourself plenty of extra time before an event starts,” he said. 

AAA’s Tipsy Tow program starts at noon Saturday, and runs until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.