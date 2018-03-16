How To Get Around Downtown OKC During St. Patrick's Day

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.

EMBARK Spokesman, Michael Scroggins encourages those who attend the festivities in Downtown, Midtown, and Bricktown to give themselves plenty of time to get there.

Streetcar construction still has many streets in the area torn up.

Scorggins says the city has five parking garages and one surface parking lot people can use to park.

“You always want to plan ahead and give yourself plenty of extra time before an event starts,” he said.

AAA’s Tipsy Tow program starts at noon Saturday, and runs until 4 a.m. Sunday.