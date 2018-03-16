Firefighters Battling 2-Alarm Duplex Fire In SW OKC

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire involving duplexes in Southwest Oklahoma City.

According to the OKCFD, multiple duplexes caught fire in the 300 block of SW 93rd Street.

Firefighters were seen pulling several animals from the burning buildings.

At this time, no injuries concerning residents have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

