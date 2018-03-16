Weekend Outlook: Mostly Nice But With A Chance Of Storms

We've gotten a taste of spring warmth the past couple of days, but it should be a bit cooler this weekend across Oklahoma.

News 9 meteorologists say that a cold front is passing through the state Friday evening. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with a north wind between 5 to 15 mph.

Rain chances return this weekend with a 20 percent chance on Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s with a northeast wind between 10 to 20 mph.

Storms are possible on Sunday with a high of 65. The severe threat is on the low side.

Join Chief Meteorologist David Payne for the full 9-day forecast on News 9 at after the basketball game.

