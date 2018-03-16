Weekend Outlook: Mostly Nice But With A Chance Of Storms

We've gotten a taste of spring warmth the past couple of days, but it should be a bit cooler this weekend across Oklahoma.
See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast
News 9 meteorologists say that a cold front is passing through the state Friday evening. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with a north wind between 5 to 15 mph.
Rain chances return this weekend with a 20 percent chance on Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s with a northeast wind between 10 to 20 mph.
Links: ESP Radar | Street-level Radar
Storms are possible on Sunday with a high of 65. The severe threat is on the low side.
Join Chief Meteorologist David Payne for the full 9-day forecast on News 9 at after the basketball game.
Take a moment and 'like' our meteorologists on Facebook. They provide you with weather information and analysis day and night. This is a really valuable resource during winter storms of all kinds.
David Payne - click here
Cassie Heiter - click here
Jed Castles - click here
Justin Rudicel - click here
Robyn King - click here
Matt Mahler - click here
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.