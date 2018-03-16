One Critically Injured After Shooting In Stockyard City

Police were called out to a shooting near Stockyard City on the southwest side of the metro, Friday evening.

Authorities have responded to the scene at the Friendly Foods Mart, located near S. Pennsylvania Avenue and Exchange Avenue. One person was transported from the scene by ambulance in emergency condition.

According to police, the incident started as an altercation between two men, with one man pulling a gun and shooting the other. The shooter then called police and told them he fired in self-defense. That person has not yet been identified, but police say that person is in custody.

