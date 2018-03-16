Police Searching For Missing Shawnee Toddler Taken By Mother

Authorities in Shawnee are searching for a toddler they say was taken by her mother from emergency DHS custody.

Investigators say 3-year-old Gracie Sheldon was taken by her mother, 26-year-old Brittany Dabbs, from a home in the 200 block of W. Dunbar Street, just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Dabbs is believed to be traveling in a gold or tan SUV with large wheels and may be under the influence of methamphetamine.

If you have any information regarding the thereabouts of Dabbs or Gracie, you are asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call the Shawnee Police Department Hotline number at 405-878-1777.

