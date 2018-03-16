Police Searching For Missing Shawnee Toddler Taken By Mother - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Searching For Missing Shawnee Toddler Taken By Mother

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

Authorities in Shawnee are searching for a toddler they say was taken by her mother from emergency DHS custody.

Investigators say 3-year-old Gracie Sheldon was taken by her mother, 26-year-old Brittany Dabbs, from a home in the 200 block of W. Dunbar Street, just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Dabbs is believed to be traveling in a gold or tan SUV with large wheels and may be under the influence of methamphetamine.

If you have any information regarding the thereabouts of Dabbs or Gracie, you are asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call the Shawnee Police Department Hotline number at 405-878-1777.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.