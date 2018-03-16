I-235 Truss Constructed With Same Method As Collapsed Florida Bridge

The bridge that collapsed in Florida Thursday was built using “accelerated bridge construction,” the same method used on the new bridge over Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City.

The bridge that collapsed in Florida Thursday was built using “accelerated bridge construction,” the same method used on the new bridge over Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City.

Dr. Royce Floyd, a civic engineering professor at Oklahoma University, says this is a common method.

“It's kind of a blanket statement to cover anything that allows you to build a bridge more quickly than a traditional type of construction where you build everything in place,” Floyd said of accelerated bridge construction.

The cause of the tragedy in Miami, which killed six people, is still undetermined.

Read Related Story: Several Dead In Bridge Collapse At Florida International University

Floyd said whatever happened, such a failure is unlikely in Oklahoma City, as the I-235 railroad bridge near I-44 is vetted, and made of steel.

“Steel is a very well-known material,” Floyd said.

The construction company behind the bridge in Oklahoma City, Allen Contracting Inc., has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Allen has also had no recent federal safety complaints. The company that built the Florida bridge had several.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation also released a statement Friday saying: