Outbuilding Catches Fire In NE OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters are working to extinguish an outbuilding fire, Friday.

The fire began shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of NE 20th St.

Fire crews report that several RV's and vehicles are also involved.

TAC 2: An outbuilding and approximately 10 cars and 6 RVs on fire. 4500 block NE 20. pic.twitter.com/bfEcmogF04 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 16, 2018

Motorist are asked to avoid NE 23rd Street.

TAC 2. 4500 block NE 20th pic.twitter.com/rwn8PDxXk7 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 16, 2018

Updates will be provided as they become available.