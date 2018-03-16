Body Found In Rural Pontotoc County Field - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Body Found In Rural Pontotoc County Field

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities have discovered a body in Pontotoc County, Friday.

A man checking on his cattle came across the body in the 13000 block of County Road 3680, shortly before 8 a.m., officials report.  

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for an autopsy.

