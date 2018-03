Police are investigating after a bizarre double-murder in northwest Oklahoma City.

Early Friday morning, a car was seen on a homeowner’s security camera speeding down the street and smashing a mailbox. The car then stopped in an empty lot.

When police arrived, they found two men dead inside the car with injuries consistent with homicide.

Now, the search is on for a suspect.

