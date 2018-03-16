Armed Man Arrested Outside PC West High School

An alert was sent out to parents of student at Putnam City West High School after police arrested a man near campus, who they say had a gun in his possession.

An automated message from PC West principal Avery Gilliland went out to parents to notify them of an arrest made outside the school, Friday.

The man arrested was asked by officers to leave the premises multiple times. When he refused he was detained, and authorities conducted a search of his belongings. A handgun was found inside of the man’s bag, according to the message.

The principal stated that the students were not at risk. The school day continued as normal.

The full transcribed message sent to PC West parents: