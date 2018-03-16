Armed Man Arrested Outside PC West High School

Police are investigating the discovery of a fetus in an Oklahoma sanitation plant, authorities said. The discovery happened at the Deer Creek Water Treatment plant, according to police. This is a developing story.More >>
Police are investigating the discovery of a fetus in an Oklahoma sanitation plant, authorities said. The discovery happened at the Deer Creek Water Treatment plant, according to police. This is a developing story.More >>
Dry and windy conditions is making for another busy day for Oklahoma firefighters.More >>
Dry and windy conditions is making for another busy day for Oklahoma firefighters.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.