Fetus Found At Deer Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Fetus Found At Deer Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Welton, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA COUNTY -

Authorities are attempting to locate the mother of a fetus that was found at an Oklahoma water treatment plant.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, the fetus was discovered at the Deer Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at Portland Avenue and Covell Road, Friday morning.

A worker at the plant found the fetus in a catch basin at about 10 a.m. and called 911, a sheriff's spokesman said.

Investigators believe somebody put the fetus into the sewer system sometime within the past 72 hours, and it eventually made its way to the water treatment plant. According to the OCSO, the fetus was likely in their second or third trimester.

The state Medical Examiner has taken possession of the body.

Anybody with information about the fetus is encouraged to call OCSO investigators at 405-713-1017 or OCSO dispatchers at 405-869-2501.

This is a developing story.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.