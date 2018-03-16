Security Increased At Luther HS Following Social Media Threat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Security Increased At Luther HS Following Social Media Threat

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
LUTHER, Oklahoma -

The Luther Police Department is increasing its presence at Luther High School, after receiving reports of a school threat, Friday.

The reporting party told authorities around 4:30 a.m., that a threat against the school was posted to the social media app, Snapchat.

Investigators say they have contacted the families of the two names possibly associated with the threat.

All schools have been checked, and Luther PD will increase its presence as the investigation continues, according to Luther Chief of Police David Randall.

