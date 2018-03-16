Metro Man Makes More Than 30 False 911 Calls In Less Than An Hou - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro Man Makes More Than 30 False 911 Calls In Less Than An Hour

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police arrested a 63-year-old man for reportedly making 37 calls to 911 in less than an hour, Thursday.

Police say Richard Paul Holt called dispatchers to make a false larceny report, stating that three people stole $5,000 and several cell phones from him.

Within the 20 minutes that it took an officer to respond, Holt made additional calls asking officers to hurry, as well as to report that an officer had not arrived, according to reports.

Once the responding officer arrived, Holt answered the door and said, “I don’t need you anymore, I’m going to bed,” police say.

Additional officers arrived at the residence near N. Bryant Avenue and NE 12th Street, just before 5 a.m. Holt stated that he would not open the door until a supervising officer was called.  

Holt was standing in his bedroom naked when the supervising officer arrived. Authorities asked him to get dressed and said that during that time, Holt made additional 911 calls.

Officers say Holt never gave any further information of the larceny.

Authorities placed Holt under arrest for making excessive 911 calls. During the arrest Holt became combative and kicked one of the officers. Holt was placed in additional restraints and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.

Holt was arrested on complaints of making false 911 calls and assault and battery on a police officer.

