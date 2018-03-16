GOP Lays Out New Teacher Pay Plan, Faces Backlash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

GOP Lays Out New Teacher Pay Plan, Faces Backlash

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With the clock ticking toward the teacher strike deadline, Republican lawmakers brought out a new plan Thursday to give teachers a raise.

Backlash to this plan was almost immediate on social media. It's called the 60 in 6 Plan. 

It would raise the starting salary for entry-level teachers from $31,000 to $42,000 over six years. An experienced teacher would reach $60,000 in that same time. 

The plan would cost the state more than $700 million over the six years. 

"When fully implemented, it will move Oklahoma from the back of the heap all the way up to the 18th in the country in pay and number three in the country when you adjust for the cost of living," Rep. Michael Rogers, R-Tulsa.

Lawmakers, though, weren't able to layout a way to pay for this plan. The 60 in 6 Plan only includes a pay raise for teachers and doesn't include a raise for school support staff nor money to restore education funding; two of the key demands from teachers threatening to strike. It also doesn't include a raise for public employees. 

On Twitter, the Oklahoma Public Employees Association said the following:


The president of the state's largest teachers' group, the Oklahoma Education Association, called the plan a political stunt and wants real negotiations with lawmakers. 

Only one of the raise plans proposed so far came with a way to pay for it. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.