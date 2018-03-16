Regional Food Bank Prepares For Potential Teacher Strike

As Oklahomans prepare for a possible teacher strike, many across the state are working to make sure students have enough to eat.

In the lead up to the possible strike, staff at the Regional Food Bank have been meeting three times a week to make sure students and their families are adequately served.

This effort goes beyond their backpack program that serves 24,000 backpacks filled with food per week to hungry students.

The food bank is additionally working to keep their area food pantries stocked and pack boxes of food for hungry families.

Right now, they have the food, but they are working on the logistics behind delivering food to more remote areas of the state.

Staff said they are treating their response similarly to how they would respond to a natural disaster.

Here in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Public Schools will provide grab-and-go box lunches throughout the district using school buses.

The distribution plans for those will be released once students return from spring break.