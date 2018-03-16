Extreme Fire Threat As High Temps, Strong Winds Move Through OKC Metro

A strong storm system will move overhead Friday and kick up its heels with strong winds and warm temperatures.

Some rain is also possible, but it will exit the state to the east Friday morning. Afternoon conditions will become ripe with fire danger.

Strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity combined with dormant vegetation will make the danger extreme over most of the state.

A cold front moves in tonight and will bring a little cooler air for Saturday which is St. Patrick's Day!

We will see another storm on Sunday. This should bring scattered storm chances and the possibility of late day or evening storms. A few could be severe.