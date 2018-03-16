Mustang Police Looking For Missing Teenager

A missing teenager was reported early Friday in Mustang, police said.

Kiana Lynae Garner, 15, was last seen about 2 a.m. Friday at a 7-Eleven in Mustang. Police did not specify which location.

Kiana is white and is average build, has brown eyes and brown hair. She weighs about 140 pounds and is 5 feet tall. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Mustang police at 405-376-2488.