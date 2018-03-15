Pastors Hold Prayer For Teachers, Students Outside State Capitol

Pastors led the crowd in prayer outside the State Capitol Thursday evening and talked about the their hopes for students, teachers and legislators.More >>
Pastors led the crowd in prayer outside the State Capitol Thursday evening and talked about the their hopes for students, teachers and legislators.More >>
Kristin Eastham has been sentenced to seven years in prison following a 2015 crash that killed retired Moore Police Officer Arthur DiVecchio.More >>
Kristin Eastham has been sentenced to seven years in prison following a 2015 crash that killed retired Moore Police Officer Arthur DiVecchio.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.