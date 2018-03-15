Elderly Metro Couple Sends Message To OG&E Scammers

A couple in Noble is warning of a phone scam they refused to go for Thursday morning.

Elderly couple Joe and Nancy Stine have operated the Timberlake Rose Rock Museum since 1986. They said a caller claiming to represent Oklahoma Gas and Electric, stated the Stine’s were about to have their power turned off because they hadn’t paid their bill in two months.

The caller told the Stine’s they would avoid that problem if they met an OG&E representative in a nearby parking lot, and forked over 486 dollars.

Nancy Stine wasn’t having it.

“He said well I’m going to have to shut your power off. I sad well go ahead, shut it off, please do! But I’m calling OG&E,” she said.

OG&E confirms it is a scam.

The Stine’s also called police.

Noble’s Tag Office also told News 9, it received a similar scam call Thursday.