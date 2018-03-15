Elderly Metro Couple Sends Message To OG&E Scammers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Elderly Metro Couple Sends Message To OG&E Scammers

Posted: Updated:
NOBLE, Oklahoma -

A couple in Noble is warning of a phone scam they refused to go for Thursday morning.

Elderly couple Joe and Nancy Stine have operated the Timberlake Rose Rock Museum since 1986.  They said a caller claiming to represent Oklahoma Gas and Electric, stated the Stine’s were about to have their power turned off because they hadn’t paid their bill in two months.

The caller told the Stine’s they would avoid that problem if they met an OG&E representative in a nearby parking lot, and forked over 486 dollars.

Nancy Stine wasn’t having it.

“He said well I’m going to have to shut your power off.  I sad well go ahead, shut it off, please do!  But I’m calling OG&E,” she said. 

OG&E confirms it is a scam.  

The Stine’s also called police.  

Noble’s Tag Office also told News 9, it received a similar scam call Thursday.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.