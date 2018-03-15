House Reveals Teacher Pay Plan With No Way To Fund It

It’s back to the drawing board at the state Capitol after a Senate bill to give teachers 12.7 percent raises failed late Wednesday night.More >>
It’s back to the drawing board at the state Capitol after a Senate bill to give teachers 12.7 percent raises failed late Wednesday night.More >>
House Republicans presented a plan they say would give teachers large raises, more than they are demanding over six years, and even more if they continue teaching. But there’s a problem with the plan. Lawmakers didn’t identify a way to pay for the $700 million plan. “This plan today is a plan that I think is achievable” said Representative Charles McCall (R) House Speaker, flanked by teachers and members of Professional Oklahoma Educators. That plan...More >>
House Republicans presented a plan they say would give teachers large raises, more than they are demanding over six years, and even more if they continue teaching. But there’s a problem with the plan. Lawmakers didn’t identify a way to pay for the $700 million plan. “This plan today is a plan that I think is achievable” said Representative Charles McCall (R) House Speaker, flanked by teachers and members of Professional Oklahoma Educators. That plan...More >>
Pastors led the crowd in prayer outside the State Capitol Thursday evening and talked about the their hopes for students, teachers and legislators.More >>
Pastors led the crowd in prayer outside the State Capitol Thursday evening and talked about the their hopes for students, teachers and legislators.More >>
Kristin Eastham has been sentenced to seven years in prison following a 2015 crash that killed retired Moore Police Officer Arthur DiVecchio.More >>
Kristin Eastham has been sentenced to seven years in prison following a 2015 crash that killed retired Moore Police Officer Arthur DiVecchio.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.