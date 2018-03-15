Fire Threat Still Extreme; Storms Possible Sunday

March Madness is here, and we're not just talking about basketball. We've got a little bit of everything in the weather mix the next couple of days.

The fire threat is still extreme across the Sooner State. Temperatures got into the 70s on Thursday and will again on Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will only drop to the low 50s.

It will be a cooler and a lot less windy on Saturday, which is also St. Patrick's Day. But it won't be a bracket buster: Mostly a sunny, nice day with highs in the upper 60s and a northeast wind between 8-16 mph.

Storm chances return on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and a southeast wind between 10-22 mph. We need the rain!

Join Chief Meteorologist David Payne after basketball for the full 9-day forecast.

