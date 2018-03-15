Suspicious Package Investigation Prompts Evacuations In NW OKC

Some residents in a northwestern Oklahoma City neighborhood were evacuated due to a suspicious package investigation, Thursday evening.

Authorities were called out to the scene in the area of NW 60th Street and State Street, a neighborhood located just to the southeast of N. MacArthur Boulevard and NW 63rd Street.

OKC police tell News 9 the bomb squad has been called out to X-ray the object. Some neighbors in the surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

