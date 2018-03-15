Del City Student Makes Threat To 'Shoot Up' Middle School - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Del City Student Makes Threat To 'Shoot Up' Middle School

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

Students attending Del Crest Middle School responded quickly after hearing a classmate’s threat on Wednesday.

According to the Del City Police Department, a 13-year-old boy was overheard telling a student not to come to school the following day, because he was going to “shoot up the school.”

The suspect made the statement after participating in a planned school walkout to protest gun violence.

Officers arrived at the location near Reno and S. Sooner Road around 2 p.m. The school principal told authorities that he was immediately notified by two students of the threat. 

The 13-year-old suspect told the principal that he was joking. After further investigation, officers determined that the suspect did not have the means to carry out the threat.

In a statement the Del City Police Department said:

The Del City Police Department remains committed to the safety of our citizens and students. We will continue to respond and investigate these threats and prosecute those responsible. We want the students to realize that making these threats is a serious violation of the law, is not something to be joked about, and will result in criminal charges.

The suspect was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one count of Terroristic Hoax.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
