Former UCO Football Player Gunned Down

A former University of Central Oklahoma football player is dead after a shooting.

A former University of Central Oklahoma football player is dead after a shooting Wednesday night, near Northwest 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and collecting surveillance video from businesses in the area to help them piece together what happened, and to identify the suspected shooter.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was located in an SUV parked across from a veterinary hospital.

Read Related Story: One Dead After Shooting In NW OKC

“That person was deceased,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Appeared to be shot to death.”

The victim is identified as 22-year-old Collis Walker.

UCO officials confirm Walker was a former football player at the school and his last season to play was in 2016. Officials said he was still a student and expected to graduate in May.

There are still many unanswered questions as to what Walker was doing at the shopping center. He was sitting in a dark-colored SUV, and witnesses said he had a friend in the passenger seat and a third person in the backseat.

Cameras inside a liquor store only feet from where the shooting took place, captured the victim's friend running into the store. Employees said the friend came in frantic, asked for help and then hid down one of the store isles. Investigators are working to identify the person he might have been running from.

“At this time,” said Knight. “There have been no suspects identified in this case. Again, this case is truly only hours old, not even 24 hours old.”

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.