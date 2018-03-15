Wildfires Flaring Up In Several Areas In Central Oklahoma

Fire crews are battling several grass fires flaring up all around central Oklahoma, Thursday afternoon.

Crews in Canadian County are working to get a handle on a wildfire located just to the southwest of El Reno. Firefighters responded to the scene approximately four miles south of Interstate 40, near the Caddo Jake Bridge, located near 29th Street Southwest and S. Ranch Road.

At the same time, firefighters in Grady County are battling a wildfire north of Alex, Oklahoma. Authorities say two structures have been destroyed in that fire. Approximately 30 acres have burned so far.

In Oklahoma City, a wildfire damaged two homes and two vehicles in northeastern parts of the metro. The fire also left hundreds of acres scorched. No injuries were reported in this fire.

READ ALSO: Grass Fire Threatening Homes In Northeast OKC

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.