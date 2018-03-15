Rhode Island Tops Oklahoma In OT

Trae Young wouldn’t let the Sooners go down easy, scoring 18 of his 28 points after halftime but 10-seed Oklahoma came up short in overtime, losing 83-78 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Trae Young has won the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year award, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>
OU got on the practice court Wednesday in Pittsburgh ahead of Thursday’s game against Rhode Island.More >>
Jeffrey Carroll scored 12 of his 18 points at the free-throw line and Oklahoma State made 32 at the stripe to beat Florida Gulf Coast 80-68 on Tuesday night in the NIT.More >>
Russell Westbrook picked up the 100th triple-double of his career and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a 16-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Atlanta Hawks for a 119-107 victory Tuesday night.More >>
