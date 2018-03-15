Grass Fire Threatening Homes In Northeast OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Grass Fire Threatening Homes In Northeast OKC

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

 The Oklahoma City Fire Department is working to extinguish a wildfire that erupted around 2 p.m., Thursday. Motorist have been asked to avoid the areas of Hefner Road and Kelley between Hefner and Britton Road.

OKC Firefighters initially responded to reports of a grass fire that has spread to at least one house near Kelley, between E. Hefner Road and E. Britton Road.

According to the OKCFD more than 20 acres has burned. Sustained winds of approximately 25 mph are helping to fuel the flames. 

Oklahoma Centennial Mid-High School is located near this fire. Authorities evacuated the school as a precaution. However, because of Spring Break no students were at the school.  

Firefighters reported around 2:15 p.m., that the house fire had been extinguished. Crews are still working to get a handle of the wildfire.

OKC Fire has requested the help of the Logan County and Spencer Fire Departments. 

The Academy of Classical Christian Studies is being evacuated. 

This is a developing story.

