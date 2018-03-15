Grass Fire Threatening Homes In Northeast OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is working to extinguish a wildfire that erupted around 2 p.m., Thursday. Motorist have been asked to avoid the areas of Hefner Road and Kelley between Hefner and Britton Road.

TAC 2 Update. 3:03 pm pic.twitter.com/8x4TaJeLLT — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 15, 2018

OKC Firefighters initially responded to reports of a grass fire that has spread to at least one house near Kelley, between E. Hefner Road and E. Britton Road.

According to the OKCFD more than 20 acres has burned. Sustained winds of approximately 25 mph are helping to fuel the flames.

Oklahoma Centennial Mid-High School is located near this fire. Authorities evacuated the school as a precaution. However, because of Spring Break no students were at the school.

OKCPS can confirm that due to Spring Break, there are no students or staff inside @OCMHSBison. Thank you, @OKCFD, for keeping all of us safe! ??????‍???? https://t.co/bgooaZ9eOJ — OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) March 15, 2018

Firefighters reported around 2:15 p.m., that the house fire had been extinguished. Crews are still working to get a handle of the wildfire.

TAC 2: Update-Fire crews have extinguished the house fire, they are checking for fire extension now. Crews are still fighting the wildland/grassfire. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 15, 2018

OKC Fire has requested the help of the Logan County and Spencer Fire Departments.

The Academy of Classical Christian Studies is being evacuated.

This is a developing story.