OSBI Investigating Shooting Involving Grady County Deputy

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving a Grady County deputy.

According to reports, around 11:15 p.m. March 14, one deputy attempted to serve a felony warrant to Demon Jay Burris Reed, 33, outside his residence in the 1400 block of S. 7th St.

While attempting to elude authorities, Reed reportedly backed out of his driveway and drove down an alley. A second deputy on scene drove his vehicle towards the alley exit. The deputy shot at Reed’s vehicle several times as Reed drove towards him, striking Reed at least once, agents report.

Reed was flown to OU Medical Center and remains there in an unknown condition.

OSBI agents will continue its investigation and send a report to the district attorney to determine if the shooting was justified.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. 

