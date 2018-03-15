Rollover Wreck Snarls Traffic On Kilpatrick Tpk In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Rollover Wreck Snarls Traffic On Kilpatrick Tpk In NW OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A single-vehicle rollover crash is causing traffic issues for drivers on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in northwest Oklahoma City, Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the wreck on the westbound side of the turnpike, just to the east of the N. May Avenue exit.

The cause of the wreck has not yet been determined and there have not been any reports of injuries at this time.

