Report: President Trump Considers Pruitt For Attorney General

President Donald Trump is considering replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, according to a report in Vanity Fair.

Pruitt is a former attorney general in Oklahoma, and has served Trump as the head of the EPA since the start of his administration.

Sessions has been attorney general since the start of the President's administration but has come under fire by Trump for recusing himself from the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling.

This is a developing story.