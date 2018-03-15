Report: President Trump Considers Pruitt For Attorney General - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: President Trump Considers Pruitt For Attorney General

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

President Donald Trump is considering replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, according to a report in Vanity Fair.

Pruitt is a former attorney general in Oklahoma, and has served Trump as the head of the EPA since the start of his administration.

Sessions has been attorney general since the start of the President's administration but has come under fire by Trump for recusing himself from the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling.

Read also: News 9 Exclusive: Scott Pruitt Talks About Changes At EPA

This is a developing story.

