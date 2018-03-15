Teachers To Rally At State Capitol For Pay Raise - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teachers To Rally At State Capitol For Pay Raise

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Students in Oklahoma City Public Schools are on spring break, but their teachers are using their vacation time to rally at the Capitol for pay raises.

The April 2 deadline to increase teacher pay is quickly approaching, and teachers across the state want to let legislators to know they are serious.

"We're willing to show legislators that we are going to take our time on our spring break to let them know that we're serious," Lee Elementary teacher Shelia Thompson said.

Teachers will be wearing red in support of their cause.

They are encouraging the public to contact their legislators about taking more action.

"We're tired. We're overworked, underpaid. I feel like I give all the time but I don't ever feel like it's enough and something's gotta change. We need legislators to value our kids as much as we do and that is definitely not the case," Thompson said.

The rally at the Capitol is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

