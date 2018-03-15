Former Teacher Of The Year Talks About Why He Left Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Shawn Sheehan found himself in the spotlight on CBS This Morning.

Sheehan was Oklahoma's 2016 Teacher of the Year, but despite the accolade left the following year to take a higher paying job in Texas.

"They like to talk a lot about average salaries. For perspective, I have six years of experience, I have my Master's Degree, I have the title of 2016 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year and my take home pay was $1,800. My rent was $1,100 and my daycare cost was $600, so you can do the math. I'm a math teacher. That's not going to work out," he said.

Sheehan said at the time of his decision teachers were looking at oversized classrooms and a lack of resources.

He said once his daughter was born he and his wife no longer wanted to subject their own family to Oklahoma's crumbling infrastructure.