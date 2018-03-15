Gundy Questions School Safety At Stillwater School Board Meeting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Gundy Questions School Safety At Stillwater School Board Meeting

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

OSU head football coach Mike Gundy attended a school board meeting Wednesday night at his children's school and wanted to know if his children and fellow students were adequately protected.

Gundy talked about the increasing violence in schools. The board admitted there was not a plan or security  in place in the event of a shooting. That's when Gundy said he was willing to step up. 

Gundy told the Stillwater Public Schools' Board of Education that he would financially support it through the rest of the year to help get a plan in place to make the schools safer. 

Gundy, who has two children in the school system, addressed the board at a meeting where many had gathered to learn if the school would support a teacher walkout. His concern, centering around school safety.

Gundy said if the money didn't come from the state budget to make schools safer, it would have to come from the community.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.