Gundy Questions School Safety At Stillwater School Board Meeting

OSU head football coach Mike Gundy attended a school board meeting Wednesday night at his children's school and wanted to know if his children and fellow students were adequately protected.

Gundy talked about the increasing violence in schools. The board admitted there was not a plan or security in place in the event of a shooting. That's when Gundy said he was willing to step up.

Gundy told the Stillwater Public Schools' Board of Education that he would financially support it through the rest of the year to help get a plan in place to make the schools safer.

Gundy, who has two children in the school system, addressed the board at a meeting where many had gathered to learn if the school would support a teacher walkout. His concern, centering around school safety.

Gundy said if the money didn't come from the state budget to make schools safer, it would have to come from the community.