State Senate Passes Bill To Help Fund Teacher Pay Raises

The Senate called a meeting Wednesday evening, to vote on a plan that will raise teacher pay.

During the meeting, the Senate presented the plan for a 12.7 percent raise. A $450 million bill that will include a $1 cigarette tax, a 6-cent per gallon gas and diesel tax and a raise on gross production from two to four percent passed by a vote of 35-11.

Senate passes earned income tax credit bill to help fund teacher pay raises @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/dPa2i1Zsdj — Aaron Brilbeck (@AaronBrilbeck9) March 15, 2018

Democrats are opposing the plan.

The Oklahoma Education Association posted the following response to its Facebook page:

