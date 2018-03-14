Bill For Teacher Pay Raises Fails After Not Receiving Enough Votes On Revenue

In a surprise turn of events, the State Senate called a meeting to vote on a plan to raise teacher pay Wednesday night.

During the meeting, the Senate presented the plan for a 12.7 percent raise. It passed with a 35-11 vote.

Following that vote, the Senate entered into a special session to discuss a $450 million revenue bill to fund the raises. The bill included a $1 per pack cigarette-tax, a 6-cent per gallon (gas and diesel) tax and a 4 percent gross production tax.

House Democrats and the Oklahoma Education Associated opposed the plan and the revenue bill.

Before the initial voting took place, the OEA posted the following response to its Facebook page:

Around 11:40 p.m., the teacher pay bill failed after failing to receive 36 votes on the revenue portion. The bill can still move forward as a ballot measure.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as more information becomes available.