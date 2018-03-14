One Dead After Shooting In NW OKC

One person is dead after a shooting took place near a local fast food restaurant in Oklahoma City.

According to reports, the shooting took place near the Wing Stop located at Northwest 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue, just before 8:00 p.m.

Authorities said there is currently no information on a possible suspect.

Homicide detectives are heading to the scene to investigate, officials said.

Authorities have asked for people to avoid the area while the investigation is taking place.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.