Mayor Of Bethany Works To Revitalize Route 66

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Several metro cities will try to make a stretch of Route 66 more nostalgic.

The mayor of Bethany is calling for other cities to assist in fixing the seemingly forgotten highway, Route 66.

Oklahoma City, Warr Acres, Bethany and Yukon have agreed to work together to improve an 11 mile stretch of the highway, also known as the Mother Road.

New signage, lights, and median improvements from Portland all the way to Frisco Road in Yukon are possibilities.

