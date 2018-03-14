Jury Convicts Pott. County Woman Of Child Porn Possession - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Jury Convicts Pott. County Woman Of Child Porn Possession

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A jury in Pottawatomie County convicted a woman on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The jury recommended up to 20 years in prison for 37-year-old Kimberly Ann Smith-Gentile.

The case stems from a child sexual abuse case, initiated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, out of Kansas from 2016. In that investigation, a man named Jaymes Dean was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of more than a dozen children.

Authorities charged Smith-Gentile because they say she knowingly held on to devices that contained child pornography, of which Dean created, for six months without notifying police.

Dean was sentenced to four life sentences plus 129 years in his case.

Formal sentencing for Smith-Gentile is set for May 31.

