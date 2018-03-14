Amber Alert Canceled, Westville Boy Found Safe

The Amber Alert for a Westville teen has been canceled after authorities say they safely located the boy.

The alert was issued around 11:30 a.m., with police saying that 13-year-old Ruger Cole was taken by his father, 46-year-old Brent Cole, from Westville Public School just after 8 a.m. Brent then reportedly called the boy’s mother and told her she would never see her son again.

The alert was canceled just before noon. Police have not said where Ruger was found, only that he was unharmed and is in protective custody.

No word yet on if Brent has been taken into custody.