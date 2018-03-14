Metro Students To Walkout To Raise Gun Violence Awareness - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro Students To Walkout To Raise Gun Violence Awareness

One month after 17 students were killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, students across the country are staging a walkout to raise awareness about gun violence.

Metro schools are also taking part, including one that reported a bogus threat.

Edmond North is just one of the many schools taking part in the planned walkout.

There will be an increased police presence Wednesday on campus after the school responded to a possible threat of violence during the walkout.

According to a Edmond Public Schools spokeswoman, students showed a secretary a text message indicating a fellow student's intention to harm people taking part in the walkout.

Edmond police said the threat was not credible but will have extra security in place as a precaution.

Other area schools taking part in the walkout include Southridge Junior High, Yukon High School and Norman High School.

The walkout is scheduled to last 17 minutes to honor the 17 people who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida.

Supporters of the walkout are demanding action from lawmakers for tougher gun control laws.

