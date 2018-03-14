Gusty Winds, Warm Up Coming By Week's End

It's another cold morning for Wednesday morning! Temperatures start the day off in the 30s with light winds and quiet conditions.

There will be some changes Wednesday afternoon as winds pick up out of the south. It will be breezy at times with winds between 10 to 20 mph. Highs warm up close to normal in the mid-60s, and our fire threat increases.

Overnight temperatures will not be as cold with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Expect gusty winds later this week. We should have gusts between 30 to 40 mph. The fire threat becomes extreme for western and central Oklahoma.

Highs will reach the mid-70s on Thursday and near 80 on Friday.

We have a slight chance of a shower Friday morning, mainly in eastern Oklahoma. Most of the state will stay dry rest of the week.

