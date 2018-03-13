Advocates Hoping For Boom On New OKC Bike Trails

Hal McKnight is a long-time fitness proponent and bicyclist since he was eight years old.

He also serves on the city’s subcommittee for trails and sidewalks. The Will Rogers Trail that opened March 2nd, extends for eight miles, and connects Lake Hefner with downtown Oklahoma City. McKnight says it encourages some residents to ride their bike to work.

“The final trail to be done with Maps 3 money is the Draper Trail. That’s a 13-mile trail, which will give us a little more than 100 miles of trails, which is just a wonderful statement for health, wellness and quality of life right here in Oklahoma City,” McKnight said.

McKnight said the extension last September of the city’s penny sales tax could pay for signage along the city’s fitness trails.