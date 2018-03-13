Police Investigating After 1 Injured In Drive-By Shooting In SW OKC

Police are investigating following a shooting in SW Oklahoma City, Tuesday evening.

According to OCPD, officers responded to the scene at 5322 Rockwood Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

Police said the shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. The victim said he was standing on his porch when he was shot by someone from a vehicle driving by his home.

At this time, no suspect information has been released.

