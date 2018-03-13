Westbrook's 100th Triple-Double, Thunder Beats Hawks 119-107

Russell Westbrook picked up the 100th triple-double of his career and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a 16-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Atlanta Hawks for a 119-107 victory Tuesday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook scored 17 points and notched his 20th triple-double of the season to help the OKC beat Sacramento on Monday night.
Jeffrey Carroll scored 12 of his 18 points at the free-throw line and Oklahoma State made 32 at the stripe to beat Florida Gulf Coast 80-68 on Tuesday night in the NIT.
Free agent quarterback Sam Bradford will sign with the Arizona Cardinals, according to reports.
Dunk City comes to Stillwater tonight for a first-round NIT matchup with the Cowboys.
