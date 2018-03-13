Westbrook's 100th Triple-Double, Thunder Beats Hawks 119-107 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Westbrook's 100th Triple-Double, Thunder Beats Hawks 119-107

By Associated Press
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots a reverse layup as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Atlanta. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots a reverse layup as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Atlanta.
ATLANTA -

Russell Westbrook picked up the 100th triple-double of his career and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a 16-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Atlanta Hawks for a 119-107 victory Tuesday night.

Westbrook scored 32 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds to become the third-fastest player to reach the milestone. Only Oscar Robertson (277 games) and Magic Johnson (656) got to No. 100 quicker than Westbrook, who accomplished the feat in his 736th contest.

Westbrook trails only Robertson (181), Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) on the career triple-double list.

Taurean Prince knocked down a 3-pointer to tie it at 103 with 5:15 remaining. Led by Westbrook and Jerami Grant, the Thunder dominated the rest of the way.

Westbrook scored seven points, while Grant knocked down a 3 and converted a three-point play -- both off assists by Westbrook. Carmelo Anthony capped the game-deciding run with his sixth 3-pointer of the game.

Prince led the Hawks with 25 points.

