Police To Increase Presence At Edmond North HS After Threat

There will be an increased police presence at Edmond North High School Wednesday, March 14, after a student reportedly threatened to harm others during a planned school walkout.

According to a spokesperson with Edmond North, three students showed a secretary a text message that indicated a fellow student’s intention to hurt people who decide to participate in the national school walkout.

Organizers behind the Women's March called for a 17-minute, nationwide walkout by teachers and students on March 14. The walkout was planned to honor the 17 people who were killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school, and to demand action from lawmakers for tougher gun-control laws.

Read Related Story: National School Walkout Planned In Response To Florida High School Shooting

After the threat, Edmond police officers were called to begin an on-site investigation.

“We are grateful to the students who reported this information which allowed for an immediate investigation into the source and validity of the possible threat,” said Edmond North spokesperson Susan Parks – Schlepp.

Edmond PD says at this time, there is no reason to believe the threat is credible. But during the walkout, school resource officers will be supported by additional officers from the Edmond Police Department.

“Safety and security at Edmond North High School is of the utmost importance and we remain vigilant in our efforts to protect students and staff,” said Parks – Schlepp.

Read Also: Why Are Metro Students Making School Threats?