Defense Attorney Explains Stillwater Bondsman’s Murder Acquittal

Chasity Carey was just acquitted of murder last week, and her defense attorney explains why the video helped her walk free.

For the first time, the public is seeing video from the moment a Stillwater bail bondsman shot and killed one of her clients in 2017.

Chasity Carey was just acquitted of murder last week, and her defense attorney explains why the video helped her walk free.

Jarrod Stevenson’s motto “Just because you did it, doesn’t mean they can prove it” is especially fitting in this case, because he said the state did not even charge the bondsman with the right crime.

“The jury was forced to make a decision between murder or nothing, and that responsibility lays on the state of Oklahoma,” said Stevenson.

Last August, Chasity Carey had called her client Brandon Williams to her office on the pretense of buying his car for her son. She was actually trying to revoke his bond and take him to jail. Her son Justin set up a GoPro camera in the corner of the room to record the arrest.

After some small talk, the video shows Carey closing the door and locking it before her son pulls out the handcuffs.

WATCH: Full Video Of Stillwater Bail Bondsman Shooting

“What’s going on here?” Williams could be heard asking.

Carey claims Williams gave her a shove before trying to escape out the balcony window. She did not let him get far, pulling a gun from her desk drawer and shooting Williams, who could no longer be seen on camera.

“You shot me!” Williams exclaimed on the video.

Carey’s son added, “Mom, you just shot him.”

She responded, “I did.”

Stevenson said what we do not see in this video is just as important as what we do.

“When she reached for the gun to try to get him into submission, he reached for it as well,” he said. “She feared for her life, but more importantly the life of her son and she shot him.”

Stevenson said to convict Carey of murder would have required proving she had a "deliberate intent" to kill Williams.

In a statement, Payne County District Attorney Laura Thomas said in part, “I stand by my decision to file Murder 1st degree in this case based upon the evidence presented to me…in this case the judge instructed on only the same charge the State filed in the beginning.”

Stevenson said the judge could have given the jury the option of convicting Carey on a manslaughter charge instead. “In fact,” he said, “the jurors indicated in post-deliberation comments that they initiated with us that they would have convicted in manslaughter in the first degree, but the state did not give them that option.”

Instead, Carey is happy to be reunited with her children and is now considering a career change.

The DA released the following statement: