A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Midwest City woman, Tuesday evening.

The Midwest City Police Department asked for the public's help to locate 71-year-old Linda Wagoner Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities report Linda Wagoner was last seen around noon Tuesday near South Westminister Road and Le Jean Drive. Police described Wagoner as a white female, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Police canceled the alert around 7:22 p.m. Tuesday. Details surrounding her location have not been released.