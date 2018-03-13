NextGen Live Captures 'Anomaly' Flash Over Central Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NextGen Live Captures 'Anomaly' Flash Over Central Oklahoma

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a meteor burning up over central Oklahoma?

Several News 9 viewers reported hearing a loud boom, between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m. in several areas across the central part of the state. Some folks even reported seeing a green streak shoot across the sky around the same time.

News 9’s NextGen Live radar captured an “echo” right about the same time viewers started reporting the boom.

According to radar, the main bit of action, so to speak, flashed in a northeasterly direction directly over the Bearden-Okemah.

So far there has been no official word what the object could have been. Did you hear or see it?    

