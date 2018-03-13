Midwest City Police Searching For Missing 71-Year-Old Woman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Midwest City Police Searching For Missing 71-Year-Old Woman

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Connect
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

The Midwest City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 71-year-old woman.

Authorities report Linda Wagoner was last seen around noon Tuesday near South Westminister Road and Le Jean Drive. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Wagoner is believed to be driving a green 2012 Nissan with Oklahoma license plate, AFR528.

Authorities say Wagoner may be in imminent danger as she has a proven medical disability.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midwest City Police Department at (405) 739-1306.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.