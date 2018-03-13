Midwest City Police Searching For Missing 71-Year-Old Woman

The Midwest City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 71-year-old woman.

Authorities report Linda Wagoner was last seen around noon Tuesday near South Westminister Road and Le Jean Drive. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Wagoner is believed to be driving a green 2012 Nissan with Oklahoma license plate, AFR528.

Authorities say Wagoner may be in imminent danger as she has a proven medical disability.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midwest City Police Department at (405) 739-1306.